Cyclist killed in San Carlos Park hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Carlos Park Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling south on US-41 around 9:30 p.m. A car driven by a woman from Naples was traveling just behind the pickup truck.

Investigators say this is when a 69-year-old man riding his bicycle crossed the roadway and was hit by the pickup truck.

The car then drove over him, lost control, and hit a tree.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene of the crash with the bicycle wedged underneath the vehicle.

The pickup was later found on Doral Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FHP at (850) 617-2302 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.