CRUZIN': Novelty plate connected to gated community thefts

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the people using novelty plates on cars used in various thefts in Lee County are "CRUZIN' FOR TROUBLE."

"CRUZIN'" is the inscription on the fake Florida plate investigators say has been attached to a white Kia and a white Honda connected to the thefts. The crimes have taken place in Palmira and southern Lee County over the past year.

According to Crime Stoppers the suspects are targeting gated residential communities along the I-75 corridor.

Up to a $3,000 cash reward is being offered for tips leading to the suspect vehicles and the person or persons involved. Call 1-800-780-TIPS to leave your anonymous tips.