Crunch Fitness employee runs 7-miles a day to work and receives car from gym regular

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Running is a great form of exercise.

But for Christopher Knight, running 7 miles was his only means of getting to work.

"I like running in the mornings," said Christopher. "It starts my day good. So, the 7 miles actually, got me in good spirits when I first came into work."

But after a long day as the cleaner for the Crunch Fitness gym in Cape Coral, those 7 miles would sometimes be a bit much.

"When I come to work," said Christopher, "I give my 100 percent. So, some nights, yeah it was rough."

Hard work will shine above all.

And when Judah Findley, a Crunch member in Cape Coral, heard he was without a ride, he made sure that was no longer the case.

"I was already looking for someone to give the car to," said Judah. "And when I found out he ran home, I was like, dude this is the guy."

Judah runs a YouTube channel, where he gives away cars and cash to those in the community.

Hoping to use his platform for a good cause.

"This is just the beginning," said Judah. "My goal is just to, make that a part of my life and my channel. You know, constantly giving back."

As for Christopher, he's not completely done with running.

But he is grateful to have a little extra energy for his day.

"I still go to the gym sometimes in the morning," said Christopher, "and I'll still run. Maybe not 7, but I'll run like 3 or 4."

Judah hopes that these kinds of selfless acts will be a chance for other community members to do the same.

"You give and you shall receive I feel like," said Judah. "So, I don't know, I feel like that's a message to everybody. Do right and right will follow."