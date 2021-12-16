Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crunch Fitness employee runs 7-miles a day to work and receives car from gym regular

items.[0].image.alt
John Barron
RUN.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:38:25-05

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Running is a great form of exercise.

But for Christopher Knight, running 7 miles was his only means of getting to work.

"I like running in the mornings," said Christopher. "It starts my day good. So, the 7 miles actually, got me in good spirits when I first came into work."

But after a long day as the cleaner for the Crunch Fitness gym in Cape Coral, those 7 miles would sometimes be a bit much.

"When I come to work," said Christopher, "I give my 100 percent. So, some nights, yeah it was rough."

Hard work will shine above all.

And when Judah Findley, a Crunch member in Cape Coral, heard he was without a ride, he made sure that was no longer the case.

"I was already looking for someone to give the car to," said Judah. "And when I found out he ran home, I was like, dude this is the guy."

Judah runs a YouTube channel, where he gives away cars and cash to those in the community.

Hoping to use his platform for a good cause.

"This is just the beginning," said Judah. "My goal is just to, make that a part of my life and my channel. You know, constantly giving back."

As for Christopher, he's not completely done with running.

But he is grateful to have a little extra energy for his day.

"I still go to the gym sometimes in the morning," said Christopher, "and I'll still run. Maybe not 7, but I'll run like 3 or 4."

Judah hopes that these kinds of selfless acts will be a chance for other community members to do the same.

"You give and you shall receive I feel like," said Judah. "So, I don't know, I feel like that's a message to everybody. Do right and right will follow."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4