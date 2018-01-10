CROW receives $50,000 challenge grant for Endowment Fund

Amanda N. Marino
3:04 PM, Jan 10, 2018

SANIBEL, Fla.  - The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) received a $50,000 challenge contribution dedicated to CROW’s Endowment Fund.

The couple making the donation decided to mark the 50th anniversary of service to Southwest Florida wildlife with this gift of $1,000 for each year in operation since 1968. The couple wishes to remain anonymous, a news release from CROW said. 

The donation also offers to make each dollar raised through Dec. 14, 2018 up to $50,000. The goal is a $100,000 donation. 

“This challenge enables CROW to double the gift and raise ever important endowment dollars to continue the mission," Executive Director Linda E. Estep said in a news release.  "CROW’s work to save wildlife happens several ways: through state-of-the-art veterinary care for injured and ill native and migratory animals; by training the next generation of wildlife medicine specialists; and, through educational offerings that demonstrate the benefits of our wild neighbors.”

