CROW: Raccoon and osprey euthanized after being shot multiple times

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW) says a raccoon and osprey had to be euthanized after being found injured after being shot.

The raccoon was found in Lehigh Acres with a total of 40 gunshot wounds, multiple fractures, and other injuries when it was cared for at CROW.

The raccoon had multiple fractures, several abscessed (formed pockets of infection) wounds, and severe injuries to the face and eyes resulting in impaired vision. X-rays revealed the raccoon had suffered over 40 individual gunshot wounds across its entire body. pic.twitter.com/AXl4g2OsuC — CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) April 14, 2022

An Osprey was found in Cape Coral the same day with similar injuries including three metal pellets in its wing and a pellet in the leg.

On Monday, we admitted two different patients who had sustained intentional gunshot injuries.



An adult male Osprey (22-1490) was admitted from Cape Coral after being found on the ground for over 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/c6bKcd6vsq — CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) April 14, 2022

Both were euthanized on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Officials say the incidence of gunshot-related injuries in our wildlife patients is on the rise compared to prior years.

No word on who is responsible at this time.

If you observe any suspicious activity or intentional harm to a wild animal, please contact FWC and report the incident to their Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

