CROW: Raccoon and osprey euthanized after being shot multiple times

Raccoon was found with 40 gunshot wounds; Osprey found with 4 gunshot wounds
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 15, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW) says a raccoon and osprey had to be euthanized after being found injured after being shot.

The raccoon was found in Lehigh Acres with a total of 40 gunshot wounds, multiple fractures, and other injuries when it was cared for at CROW.

An Osprey was found in Cape Coral the same day with similar injuries including three metal pellets in its wing and a pellet in the leg.

Both were euthanized on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Officials say the incidence of gunshot-related injuries in our wildlife patients is on the rise compared to prior years.

No word on who is responsible at this time.

If you observe any suspicious activity or intentional harm to a wild animal, please contact FWC and report the incident to their Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

