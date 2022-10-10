Crist makes several stops in Southwest Florida

Charlie Crist, candidate for Governor of Florida, will make several stops in Southwest Florida on Monday.

Crist will start in Port Charlotte, followed by two stops in different neighborhoods across Fort Myers to drop off supplies and donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Port Charlotte “Together Florida Tour” Donation Drop-Off

Location: Port Charlotte

Time: 9:15 a.m.

Harlem Heights “Together Florida Tour” Donation Drop-Off

Location: Fort Myers

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Dunbar “Together Florida Tour” Donation Drop-Off

Location: Fort Myers

Time: 12:15 p.m.