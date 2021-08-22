Crime Stoppers seeking to identify kidnapping suspect, involved vehicle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are seeking to identify a person and vehicle of interest in a kidnapping investigation.

The kidnapping occurred on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 4995 S. Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

The Chrysler Town and Country with Florida tag number QMTA37 is the vehicle of interest. SWFL Crime Stoppers reports the vehicle is a rental and the decal on the back window may no longer be there.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Cranford Ave.

If you know the identify of suspect or location of vehicle or have any information, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).