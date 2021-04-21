Watch
Crime Stoppers looking owner of pitbull mix found abandoned and seriously injured in Lehigh Acres

CrimeStoppers
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 20, 2021
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding the owners of a pitbull mix, who was found abandoned and seriously injured in Lehigh Acres.

On April 16, a woman came home from work in the area of Pinehurst Avenue and Pembroke Street and found the dog near her property.

As the dog came closer to her, the woman immediately noticed several deep lacerations around its neck and midsection and called 9-1-1 for help.

Animal control officers brought the dog to a local vet, where she was given emergency treatment for her injuries. Unfortunately, she was unchipped and had no tags, so there is no way of knowing who she belongs to.

The dog has been moved to Lee County Domestic Animal Services, where she is continuing to heal from her injuries as the result of abuse and neglect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

