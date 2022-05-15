Crews on scene of brush fire near RSW airport

Update as of 5:30p.m. - Florida Forest Service says the fire sits at 10 acres and 80% contained. No impact on flights, homes or roadways.

Victoria Moreland Chief Communications & Marketing Officer for RSW says the brush fire, which involved 15 acres, is 100 percent contained. Mutual aid from Estero, Bonita Springs, San Carlos, South Trail and forestry assisted our teams. There was no impact at any time to flights at RSW.

Original Story:

South Trail Fire Department confirms crews are on scene of a brush fire and that the fire is happening on Southwest International Airport property as they are assisting at this time.

The fire began around 2p.m. on Sunday where crews were lined down Paul J Doherty Pkwy.

Florida Forest Service says the fire was 5 acres around 3:15p.m. but has grown to 10 acres as of 4:30p.m. The fire is 40% contained but FFS says winds are picking up.

Stay with FOX 4 as we are on scene and continue to bring you more updates.