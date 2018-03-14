Three injured in house fire on Fort Myers Beach

10:31 PM, Mar 13, 2018
8:19 AM, Mar 14, 2018

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday night that sent multiple people to the hospital.  The fire was on Delmar Avenue. The flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen across the bay.

A house fire on Delmar Avenue sent three people to the hospital and killed one pet.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday night that sent multiple people to the hospital. 

The fire was on Delmar Avenue. The flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen across the bay.

A man, woman and child between the ages of eight and ten were taken to the hospital. Two pets were inside side the home when the fire started. One of them, a dog, did not make it out alive. 

John Heim, a witness on scene, said the firefighters did a great job containing the fire and keeping it from spreading to other houses because the wind was so strong on Fort Myers Beach.

"Just seeing plumes of black smoke down Delmar Street, so I cut a left down Delmar and sadly to say, I got right in front of the blazing inferno," Heim said. "I feel more for the family and what they lost. I could hear them crying in the background and such."

Fire crews tell Fox 4 the home is currently unstable and they will be on scene likely through Wednesday.

A fire investigator will be out to investigate what caused it.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top