Three injured in house fire on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday night that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The fire was on Delmar Avenue. The flames and thick plumes of smoke could be seen across the bay.

A man, woman and child between the ages of eight and ten were taken to the hospital. Two pets were inside side the home when the fire started. One of them, a dog, did not make it out alive.

John Heim, a witness on scene, said the firefighters did a great job containing the fire and keeping it from spreading to other houses because the wind was so strong on Fort Myers Beach.

"Just seeing plumes of black smoke down Delmar Street, so I cut a left down Delmar and sadly to say, I got right in front of the blazing inferno," Heim said. "I feel more for the family and what they lost. I could hear them crying in the background and such."

Fire crews tell Fox 4 the home is currently unstable and they will be on scene likely through Wednesday.

A fire investigator will be out to investigate what caused it.