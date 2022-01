NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning blaze that destroyed a structure and scorched a nearby pickup truck.

Multiple units were called to an area on Breeze Dr. in North Fort Myers shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames were put out within an hour of their arrival; a pickup that was sitting next to the structure showed clear burn marks.

Officials say everyone at the structure was accounted for and no foul play is suspected.