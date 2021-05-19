Crews fight fire at Lee County Jail on Ortiz Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 7:45 P.M.:

At 6:45 pm, flames were seen from the rooftop of the CORE jail facility, 2501 Ortiz Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Fire crews arrived on scene and distinguished a minor electrical fire.

The corrections staff and inmates are safe.

Two inmates and one deputy are being medically evaluated.

Inmates were temporarily relocated.

This is an ongoing investigation.

