Crews fight fire at Lee County Jail on Ortiz Avenue

Karan Deardorff, FOX 4
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 20:05:16-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 7:45 P.M.:

At 6:45 pm, flames were seen from the rooftop of the CORE jail facility, 2501 Ortiz Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Fire crews arrived on scene and distinguished a minor electrical fire.

The corrections staff and inmates are safe.

Two inmates and one deputy are being medically evaluated.

Inmates were temporarily relocated.

Crews put out a fire at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, the Lee County Jail, 2501 Ortiz Avenue, in Fort Myers caught fire.

Crews were able to distinguish the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 4 will bring you more information as things develop.

