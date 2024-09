Update at 12:38 PM:

Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District tell us crews battled 30 foot high flames that impacted the top and bottom of the house.

WFTX

No one was inside.

The fire took less than 10 minutes to extinguish; however, an investigation is still under way.

Original Reporting:

Crews are currently battling a fire at a two-story home on Pine Island.

The house is located at 6090 Mannheim Road.

This is a developing story.