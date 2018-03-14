Credit card theft suspects seen on surveillance cameras

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators have released surveillance images of at least two women they say tried to used stolen credit cards in Lee County.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspects grabbed a handbook from a parked car at a home on Summerlin Road and fled in a dark 4-door sedan.

Within an hour, the suspects attempted to use one of the stolen debit cards at a Bank of America ATM on S. Cleveland Avenue. Shortly thereafter, the suspects used a stolen card at the Walmart, located on S. Tamiami Trail in Estero.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestopppers.com [southwestfloridacrimestopppers.com] or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.