Credit card theft suspects seen on surveillance cameras

9:18 AM, Mar 14, 2018

Suspects in stolen credit card case in Fort Myers in March 2018.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Suspects in stolen credit card case in Fort Myers in March 2018.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Suspects in stolen credit card case in Fort Myers in March 2018.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Suspects in stolen credit card case in Fort Myers in March 2018.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Suspects in stolen credit card case in Fort Myers in March 2018.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators have released surveillance images of at least two women they say tried to used stolen credit cards in Lee County.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspects grabbed a handbook from a parked car at a home on Summerlin Road and fled in a dark 4-door sedan.

Within an hour, the suspects attempted to use one of the stolen debit cards at a Bank of America ATM on S. Cleveland Avenue.  Shortly thereafter, the suspects used a stolen card at the Walmart, located on S. Tamiami Trail in Estero.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).  All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.  Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestopppers.com [southwestfloridacrimestopppers.com] or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top