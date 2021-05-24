Credit card readers stolen from gas station in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify a person who took credit card readers at a gas pump.

Crime Stoppers say a U-Haul and a red Pickup truck came to the Marathon gas station 21481 S Tamiami Trail.

Surveillance footage captured the driver of the pickup opening up the pumps and removing 2 credit card readers.

The value of the readers was $7000 ea.

Call 1-800-780-8477 with any tips.