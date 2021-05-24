Credit card readers stolen from gas station in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify a person who took credit card readers at a gas pump.
Crime Stoppers say a U-Haul and a red Pickup truck came to the Marathon gas station 21481 S Tamiami Trail.
Surveillance footage captured the driver of the pickup opening up the pumps and removing 2 credit card readers.
The value of the readers was $7000 ea.
Call 1-800-780-8477 with any tips.
CARD READER TAMPORING AT THE PUMPS— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) May 24, 2021
