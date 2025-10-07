Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Credit card debt is destroying more marriages than ever before

New survey reveals 42% of divorced couples blame credit card debt for ending their marriage, the highest rate in three years
Credit card debt is quietly destroying marriages across America, with new data revealing the financial strain is reaching record levels.

A new survey from Debt.com finds 42% of divorced couples say credit card debt played a role in ending their marriage. That's the highest number since Debt.com began tracking the issue three years ago.

The problem is getting worse – up from 34% last year and 29% in 2023.

More than a third of divorced Americans admit to hiding debt from their spouse. Most couples stayed silent about their money troubles, with 65% never seeking debt relief or professional help before filing for divorce.

The amount of post-divorce debt has remained relatively consistent over the past three years. Most report less than $1,000, but 32% took on a five-figure balance in this year's survey. Approximately one-fifth of respondents carried a balance of $15,000 or more.

Nearly one in five walked away owing at least $15,000 more than when they started the divorce proceedings.

The financial pain doesn't end with divorce papers. Nearly one in three saw their household income drop by more than 25% within a year of splitting up.

The survey of divorced Americans shows money problems are tearing families apart at record levels.

