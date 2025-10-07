Credit card debt is destroying more marriages than ever before

Credit card debt is quietly destroying marriages across America, with new data revealing the financial strain is reaching record levels.

A new survey from Debt.com finds 42% of divorced couples say credit card debt played a role in ending their marriage. That's the highest number since Debt.com began tracking the issue three years ago.

Credit Card Debt Destroys 42% of Marriages - Shocking New Data

The problem is getting worse – up from 34% last year and 29% in 2023.

More than a third of divorced Americans admit to hiding debt from their spouse. Most couples stayed silent about their money troubles, with 65% never seeking debt relief or professional help before filing for divorce.

The amount of post-divorce debt has remained relatively consistent over the past three years. Most report less than $1,000, but 32% took on a five-figure balance in this year's survey. Approximately one-fifth of respondents carried a balance of $15,000 or more.

Nearly one in five walked away owing at least $15,000 more than when they started the divorce proceedings.

The financial pain doesn't end with divorce papers. Nearly one in three saw their household income drop by more than 25% within a year of splitting up.

The survey of divorced Americans shows money problems are tearing families apart at record levels.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.