LEE COUNTY, FLA — Florida Highway Patrol says on Saturday around 4:22p.m. a 73-year-old man was going east on Lee Boulevard approaching Sunniland Boulevard when a Kawasaki Motorcycle was going west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Sunniland Boulevard on the middle lane.

Both the SUV and motorcycle collided.

FHP says the 31-year-old man on the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

FHP adds this crash remains under investigation.