Crash on Chiquita Boulevard causes power outages in Cape Coral

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 12:15 P.M.:

On April 11, at 10:55 p.m., a silver Honda was driving north on Chiquita Boulevard when a black Ford F350 smashed into the back of it at such a high rate of speed it crushed the trunk into the car's interior and pushed it for more than 180 feet.

The truck pushed the car through two residential front yards as they hit a palm tree and a wood utility pole, snapping the pole at the base. The momentum continued to push the entangled vehicles until the car hit a large palm tree which sheared the entire driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest in a front yard on the 200 block Chiquita Boulevard South, with the front of the truck still embedded into the rear of the Honda.

Due to initial injuries and the excessive nature of the crash, Traffic Homicide and Forensics responded.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Cape Coral, was trauma alerted to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. It was later determined she suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck, Blain Stephen Brown, 27, who lives on a boat in the Yacht Club Basin in Cape Coral, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At the hospital, Brown was placed under arrest for DUI. According to reports, he had a medical BAC of 0.226. He is facing charges of DUI Causing Property Damage (4 counts), and DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Follow-up investigations are being conducted to assist with determining the speed at the time of the crash. Deputies say there is a possibility for additional charges.

<hr>

Cape Coral Police responded to a crash on Chiquita Boulevard south of SW 51st Lane around 2:30 am.

Both directions of Chiquita Boulevard were closed to traffic.

According to an officer on the scene the crash happened before midnight.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Chiquita. Officers believe a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of a Hyundai.

CCPD believes alcohol may be a factor in this.

During the accident the vehicle hit a concrete power pole, causing the powerlines to come down, and power to go out in the area.

Multiple LCEC utility trucks were on scene working to repair the lines and restore power.

Both drivers were transported from the scene. One of the drivers started as a precautionary trauma alert but was later downgraded.

CCPD does not believe the weather had anything to do with this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.