LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on Interstate 75 involving a boat on the roadway is causing lane closures on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

The crash happened around 8am in the southbound lanes of I-75 just past the Bayshore Road exit (#143).

A boat has fallen off the trailer and onto the roadway, and the trailer ended up leaning against the concrete wall of the bridge.

Two southbound lanes are blocked going south.