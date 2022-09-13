Crash involving semi-truck causes delays on I-75 NB in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Troopers are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 NB near the Sumter Blvd. exit in North Port, at mile marker 183.

Right and center lanes were reported closed.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there were injuries associated with the crash, though more details were not immediately known.

The left lane remains open for travel, however, FHP suggests motorists take alternate routes to avoid the area if possible.