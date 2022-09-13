Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash involving semi-truck causes delays on I-75 NB in North Port

75sumtercrash.jpeg
FHP
75sumtercrash.jpeg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 08:42:04-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Troopers are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 NB near the Sumter Blvd. exit in North Port, at mile marker 183.

Right and center lanes were reported closed.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there were injuries associated with the crash, though more details were not immediately known.

The left lane remains open for travel, however, FHP suggests motorists take alternate routes to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Coming Sept 12