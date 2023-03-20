Watch Now
Fatal crash closes State Road 29 near Hendry and Collier County line

Hendry County FL-29 Northbound blocked due to a crash on Monday morning.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 08:23:39-04

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies along with additional first responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on South FL-29 from Heritage Road to Morris Taylor Road near the Hendry and Collier County line.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirms it is a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

FHP troopers along with HCSO deputies are on the scene investigating.

Deputies say it is not known at this time how long the roadway may be shut down and drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

