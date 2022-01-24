Covid confusion after testing site sends out incorrect email about canceled appointments in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Another Fort Myers Covid testing site is causing appointment confusion.

That's what families Fox 4 talked to said they experienced on Monday after the sudden cancellation of their tests at the Curative site off South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

In an email, the healthcare start-up, Curative said all appointments at their Lee Health Location off South-Clevland Avenue were canceled this week due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Curative spokesperson, Rodney Sanchez said the email went out incorrectly.

When Fox 4 asked Sanchez to explain, he said the Covid testing site was not closed and people can bring in their appointment slip to get tested.

Fox 4 also asked Sanchez what people who missed their appointment should do and he says they can still come in and get tested.

Sanchez confirmed to Fox 4 that an email was sent out letting people know that they need to disregard the previous email.

Lee health says their only involvement is they provide the space for Curative but do not handle any of the operations.