Couples celebrate Christmas on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Frank Rowe, Louis Dunning and their wives spend Christmas every year underneath the Fort Myers Beach Pier, surrounded by gifts and holiday decor.

"We are lucky. We're very grateful," said Rowe, who travels every year with his wife from Wisconsin to celebrate the holidays in warmer weather.

For the past nine years, surfing Santa, a Christmas tree and four friends come together to be with family, they say, and spread some holiday cheer with people passing by, year after year.

"They like it! They think it's beautiful and they get a kick out of Santa," Rowe said as his wife and friends chimed in in agreement.

While their kids are up in colder Wisconsin weather, they say they enjoy trading their snow boots for flip flops every year.

"We tell our kids we're going to the beach today. It made me feel bad, but I'm over it now," Rowe said, jokingly.