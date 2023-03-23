County road in Desoto County defaced with Swastika

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) tells Fox 4 they're investigating anti-Semitic graffiti, including a Swastika.

A Facebook post with the photo was captioned "So this is what this town has to come to."

The symbol was found along NW Pierce Street, east of Arcadia where a stop sign had the word "Jews" spray painted on the sign.

Photo Courtesy: Shane Smith

This comes two weeks after a separate Cape Coral anti-Semitic incident, now being investigated as a hate crime, where a man tried to break into the Cape Chabad Jewish Center on a Saturday afternoon, as the Rabbi and a group of people were inside after Saturday services ended.

Thursday, Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) confirmed that no arrests have been made in the investigation and there are currently no leads.

As CCPD continues their search, the DeSoto County has opened their own investigation. DCSO confirmed there is a person of interest, but still no one in custody.

When Fox 4 went back to the area, hearts covered the images on the street and the stop sign was cleaned.

DCSO will not say if this is being investigated as a hate crime.

No one is in custody for either crime, you are asked to call police if you have any information. There is a $5,000 reward for information regarding the Chabad center.

Anti-Semitism is on the rise across the country. A new Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report released today shows anti-Semitic incidents increased by 36%

According to the ADL, there were 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents of assault, harrasment or vandalism — the highest number ever recorded since the group began keeping track in 1979.