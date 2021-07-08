Watch
County Commissioners approve new Florida Power and Light solar plant

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly a third of the Earth's electricity will come from renewables by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 08, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY — Florida Power & Light is expected to expand its solar resources into Collier County in the coming months.

At the June 22nd Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners granted the final approvals for a solar plant on the outskirts of Immokalee. The plant is expected to be built on agricultural land, which FPL reportedly purchased for $5.5 million earlier this year.

The solar plant will directly benefit customers in Southwest Florida by sending energy directly into the grid. The project is expected to take six to 10 months to build, and FPL told Naples Daily News that they're expected to finish the project by March of next year.

