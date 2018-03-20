Country Singer films music video at Lani Kai

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. --- Spring breakers getting a surprised when up-and-coming country artist, Beau Braswell, films his latest music video at Lani Kai on Fort Myers Beach.

Rising singer, Beau Braswell, who has been touring some of the largest motorcycle and country music events in the country, filmed his latest song, Sunny Days on the beach while spring breakers partied.

Sunny Days is a feel-good, summertime track that paints a fun and vivid picture of peekaboo tans and sand on the feet.

"I want to say thank you to the people of Fort Myers Beach, the staff at The Lani Kai," said Braswell. "This song is a summertime anthem and we are so thankful to have Sarah Beth Terry, one of the hottest writers in Nashville, to allow us to sing such an awesome song."

The Lani Kai Island Resort has been apart of the Fort Myers community for over 40 years and offers a selection of restaurants and award-winning eateries.