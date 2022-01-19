Counties push for residents to download area alert systems to stay safe

Lee County, FLA - We continue to follow up with the devastation that many neighbors throughout Southwest Florida are still experiencing...Fox 4's Elyse Chengery is looking into why areas do not have tornado sirens and how neighbors can be weather alert going forward...

3 days later and areas continue to see the aftermath of the tornado that hit areas off of McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

A continuing question right now is, are there any kinds of sirens for storms like we had this past weekend?... Some in Fort Myers say they heard a siren so Fox 4 Elyse Chengery contacted Lee, Collier and Charlotte county to get a better idea of what systems they have in place.

Dan Summers is the Director of Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services and Management who explains, "We don't have the outdoor warning sirens for our county as large as Collier that would be a tremendous expense in order to cover incredibly large geographical area so your best bet is the NOAA radio and subscribe to Collier for additional warning information. Siren systems in Florida generally are not here and that is really due to the fact that we do not have the frequency of tornadic activity that you experience in the midwest."

As for Charlotte County - same thing...The Charlotte County Public Relations manager - Todd Dunn says there isn't any type of siren like that in their community but they encourage citizens to sign up for alerts on their phones through the app Alert Charlotte.

Fox 4's Elyse Chengery requested aerial views from Lee County Sheriff's Office to show the aftermath of the tornados in Lee County.

If you did hear something Sunday morning and wondered what that noise was - Lee County says it could have been the lightning alert system that Lee County Parks & Recreation has at many park locations.

Lee County Communications Director explains... When the system detects lightning within 10 miles of the facility, the air horns sounds an uninterrupted 15 second blast and a strobe light will activate. Park patrons who hear and/or see the light need to seek shelter immediately. Adding as for tornado sirens… such sirens are not being considered in Lee County. Large geographic areas such as Lee County present challenges for siren use, and sirens are not typical in the Southwest Florida region.

These counties ask residents to use their individual alert systems called Alert Collier, Alert Charlotte or Alert Lee.

These emergency apps - residents can download on their smartphones. Each county says these apps alert for all weather situations such as wildfire evacuations, tornados, hurricanes and even boil alerts.

For links to the alert systems visit:

Lee County - http://www.alertlee.com/

Collier County - https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614923/login

Charlotte County - https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/public-safety/emergency-management/alert-charlotte.stml