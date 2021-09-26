Could Brian Laundrie be slapped with a law enforcement bill?

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police remain committed to finding Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie. He is currently a person of interest.

The search for Laundrie has stretched for days and many people are wondering who will pay for the law enforcement bill.

A criminal defense attorney said it could be Laundrie.

“My understanding and experience on the state level and without question on a federal level is that costs of investigations can, in fact, be attributed to the defendant," Robert Foley, a criminal defense attorney.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie.

Laundrie used a debit card without the owner's permission. Foley said it is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

He said he likely wouldn't get bail.

"Laundrie has demonstrated his capacity to flee and so that capacity will be used against him if he is arrested on this to hold him no bond," Foley said.

What about the cost of the manhunt?

“You talk about aviation assets; you're talking about law enforcement across the nation and interstate level and the local resources that are being utilized," Foley said. "It's a significant financial cost to conduct a manhunt like this.”

Foley said that cost could be part of Laundrie's punishment once he's is found.

North Port Police are assuring that the search for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve is not a waste. They say "intelligence" led them to this area.

