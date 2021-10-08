Costume shop experiencing national shipping nightmare in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After 12 years of being in the business of werewolves and witches, one costumes shop is dealing with a new nightmare.

“We have been placing orders left and right trying to make up for lost inventory that’s on back-order, just seems like it’s never going to show up,” said Crissy Barchers.

Barchers is the owner of the costume shop, Red Headed Witches in Cape Coral and says it's a consequence of the global shipping crisis that was sparked by the pandemic.

She says orders are taking three times as long to be delivered, and when they do arrive, they are coming up short, sometimes by 50%.

Barchers says it's something she never could have predicted.

“So when you place your orders you have what they call a ship date so you select your ship date and tell them. So even if we placed an order in March, we might have said ship it on September 1st and then by the time it gets here... that’s when you are realizing Woah, what is going on,” said Barchers.

Despite the struggles, the Red Headed Witches have been a part of the Cape Coral community for over a decade, and their customer loyalty shows.

“Just yesterday, for instance, I had a mom with two boys, and the two boys wanted something specific they wanted something from the new Venom movie, which I don’t have and when I told the mom, at this point, it’s all of the brand new things.... that’s what we are not getting. So the mom just forced them to pick off the shelf and by the time they left both the boys were happy and they had costumes,” said Barchers.

Just weeks before the big holiday, Barchers remains optimistic, telling Fox 4 new items continue to roll in each day.

The Red Headed Witches are located at 1910 Del Prado Blvd S, in Cape Coral.