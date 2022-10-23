Corps of Engineers warns of fraudulent Blue Roof contractors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is putting out a warning for homeowners who have registered for its "Operation Blue Roof" repair program.

Eligible property owners who registered with the program received a 16-digit "right of entry" number. This number is then included on work orders sent to approved contractors sent to work on your home.

A legitimate work order must include your name, your address, and that 16-digit "right of entry" number.

"If all of these criteria are not met, they do not represent USACE," the department said in a tweet on Sunday.

If you suspect a contractor of acting unscrupulously, you're encouraged to report them to FEMA's toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline, at 1-866-720-5721.