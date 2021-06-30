Watch
Corporal retires after nearly thirty years of service in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Sheriffs
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 09:02:05-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff Cpl. Houghton signed off for the last time on Sunday night.

“I want to thank everyone, dispatch for watching over me, telling me where to go for the last 25 plus years, god bless be safe,” said Cpl. Houghton.

Officers gathered around as he said his goodbye.

“Charlotte County Sheriff’s office thanks Corporal Houghton for over 29 years of services to services of Charlotte County. It has been an honor working with you sir, god speed and keep on running,” said dispatch.

