Corkscrew Road widening project kicking off in Estero

ESTERO, Fla -- If you're one of the many people who lives off Corkscrew Road in Estero, you know it can get congested during your morning commute. Lee County broke ground on a widening project Thursday morning to help address that issue.

When you take a look at the project overview map below, you can see just how many neighborhoods and homes are along this portion of Corkscrew Road:

Lee County

Thousands of drivers struggle during the daily morning and evening commute to use the same two-lane road to get to where they need to go.

This widening project will play a big role in addressing growth and traffic in the area. It's going to span 4.4 miles of Corkscrew Rd., starting at Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and stretching to Alico Road.

This will widen Corkscrew to six lanes from Ben Hill Griffin Pkwy. to Fire House Lane. From there, it'll transition into a four-lane road that will extend east to Bella Terra Boulevard.

That's as far as the county plans to get with phase one. Plans for phase two are still underway and will wrap up widening of Corkscrew Rd. to Alico Rd.

Thursday’s breaking ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m. Construction is expected to get started sometime this summer.

