Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery hosts 40th Annual Memorial Day service

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery, a Dignity Memorial® provider in Cape Coral, will host their 40th Annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m.

The service will feature community leaders and veteran organizations. They will come together to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

A "Roll Call" of deceased veterans will be read by U.S. Air Force Veteran and Program Chair Chuck Warren. Guest Speakers; J.(Mick) Sheldrake Senior Chief U.S. Navy Ret; State Rep. Mike Giallombardo, District 77, U.S. Army Veteran, Warrant Officer in the Florida National Guard; and Margaret and Bill Eggers, Gold Star Parents.

Additional activities are planned for the morning.

The event will be located in the Veterans Honor Garden at 950 Chiquita Blvd S.

"The annual Memorial Day observance is our way of saying 'thank you to the men and women who have served and who have sacrificed," "We hope the families who join us for our remembrance service gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of honoring our military, whether it's those currently serving or veterans who served in the past," said Chuck Warren.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you cannot make it to the service, you can watch it live by clicking here.