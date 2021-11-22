Cooking up some alternative Thanksgiving dishes at Cafe You

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thanksgiving is only three days away and, if you’re like most, you’ll be planning to have a wonderful cooked up meal.

The recent global supply chain shortage, however, has had other ideas preventing many from seeking out those key ingredients- like cranberry sauce. But don’t worry, the culinary experts at Cafe You in Cape Coral want to show you some delicious alternatives so you don’t have to sacrifice taste.

This morning, we made up some leftover mashed potato soup. All it takes are four simple ingredients:

Onion

Mashed Potato

A dairy like half 'n half, milk, or non-dairy coconut/almond milk

Vegetable broth

Another alternative dish to try this holiday is preparing a charcuterie table. For that you would need:

A selection of dips (like red pepper tapenade hummus)

Cheeses (maybe a Brie)

Breads (sourdough baguette)

Crackers or pita chips

Olives

Fruit (like grapes or strawberries)

Vegetables (carrots and cucumber)

Nuts (almonds and peanuts)

Starfruit & dragonfruit to garnish

You can find more delicious items when you head over to Cafe You's Facebook page.