Convicted felon in possession of a firearm arrested after brief pursuit

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Deputies conducted a stop on a cyclist for running a stop sign.

When trying to conduct the stop the man on the bicycle began to flee.

The man, identified as Robert Diaz, 28, was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Diaz a convicted felon was also in possession of a 16-gauge shotgun and a flare gun and was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Diaz was also charged with Resisting without Violence, Fleeing and Eluding, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to LCSO, Diaz was last arrested in 2020 for Attempted Robbery, Burglary while armed, and possession of a weapon.