Convicted felon arrested for hiding a loaded handgun in his underwear

SARASOTA, Fla. — A convicted felon was arrested in Sarasota after he was found with a loaded handgun hidden in his underwear.

An officer with the Sarasota Police Department was called to a gas station where he observed 42-year-old Javaris Williams checking out at the register.

Williams left the gas station and got into the passenger side of a vehicle. The officer then conducted a traffic stop and asked Williams to exit the vehicle. Upon exiting, Williams attempted to run but was tackled to the ground by the officer.

The suspect then told the officer “It’s in my underwear," and a search was conducted. A loaded .9mm handgun was found in Williams’ underwear along with another magazine for the handgun found inside of the vehicle.

Williams has a total of nine prior felony convictions in Florida, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. He was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail without incident.