Construction workers help save woman who crashed into canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Local construction workers helped save a woman who went into a canal on Surfside and Beach Parkway in Cape Coral.

The construction workers were at a nearby home working on a roof when they saw the car speeding down the road and then heard it go into a canal.

The construction workers came down from the roof and jumped into the canal to help the woman inside.

They were able to break the windows and get her out safely.

A tow truck came a took the vehicle out of the canal.

There is no further information on the condition of the driver or what led up to the crash.

