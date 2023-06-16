Construction project to add bridge over Golden Gate Canal

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The new 16th Street NE Bridge Project is now 60% through the design phase.

The project will add a bridge over the Golden Gate Main Canal on 16th Street NE. Additional improvements include widening of existing travel lanes with the addition of six-foot shoulders and a six-foot sidewalk. A new traffic signal is also proposed at the intersection of 16th Street NE and Randall Blvd.

The county hopes the project will help improve safety as well as emergency response times within the Golden Gate Estates area.

The project is being partially funded by a state grant of $4.7 million and the county’s Infrastructure Surtax Citizens Oversight Committee approved this project for receiving county surtax funds of $4.1 million.

Construction cost is estimated at $21.8 million.