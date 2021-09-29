Construction continues on Fort Myers Beach ahead of tourist season

Road construction is happening once again on Fort Myers Beach. That could mean long lines on the Matanzas Pass Bridge and Estero Blvd.

Estero Blvd crews began construction in November of 2015 to improve all six miles of Estero Blvd on Fort Myers Beach. Improvements such as replacing sidewalks, trolly stops, and drainage have been taking place.

In the downtown area of Fort Myers Beach, the waterline project continues. Old, unreliable water infrastructure is being replaced with a new water system that is dependable and able to handle increasing demand on the island.

Crews are currently working off Estero Blvd from Old San Carlos Blvd through Crescent Street. There is also work being done from Albatross Street to the south end of the island.

A server at Mango Ritas told me that business hasn't been affected from this construction. A manager of another local business said her internet has been cut off from the construction which makes her unable to take credit cards.

Now if you're heading anywhere on Fort Myers Beach, you may encounter delays coming on or off the island both north and south. Allow yourself extra time to get to where you need to go as this construction will be lasting past the start of the new year.