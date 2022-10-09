Construction company helping families remove pool cages for free in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In Southwest Florida, a palm tree and a pool cage are a common sight, and you don't have to look far to see Hurricane Ian's damage.

On Sunday, KJR Construction said they have been helping families remove their cages for free.

“Right after the hurricane, I started hearing people needed their pool cages down so I started doing it,” said Kevin Jack Reisler, Owner of KJR Construction.

Since hearing that call, Reisler said they have removed over 100 pool cages since Hurricane Ian blew through Southwest Florida.

“I am doing it for free, if they don't pay me it's all good because I will do it anyways but people have been donating and it's been helping,” said Reisler.

Donations that help Reisler to buy more blades to rip through metal beams, drills to remove pool screws, and it all has to be done, Reisler says very strategically, so more damage isn’t done.

“It can go through one of those windows. like look, it’s hanging right over the window if I would have cut that and someone wasn't holding it would have gone right in there,” said Reisler.

Inside these homes where families are working to rebuild and back outside where Reisler said his team has a chance to look inside each of their struggles.

"People are literally devastated from this storm...This is where I am from this is where I am born and raised, so it would only be the right thing to do,” said Reisler.

If you would like to get in contact with KJR Construction click here.