Construction begins on Florida Department of Health Women's facility

Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 07, 2021
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Construction has begun on a new Florida Department of Health WIC Program Facility at Trusted Medical Park in Lehigh Acres.

The project consists of a 4,000 square foot interior buildout to house office and clinical areas for the FL DOH Women, Infant and Children’s programs, which provides no-cost healthy foods, education, counseling, breastfeeding support, healthcare referrals and community services.

MK Architecture says the project is expected to be completed by July.

The Owner is QJR Properties and the selected General Contractor is Heatherwood Construction.

