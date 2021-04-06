Watch
Construction begins at Barefoot Beach Access

Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 06, 2021
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Construction to makeover Barefoot Beach Access has begun and will continue until August 5, 2021.

The construction project will include installing a new boardwalk and repairs to five pavilions. During construction, the boardwalk, pavilions, and the far west end of the parking lot will be closed.

During the construction period, the public can continue to park at the existing parking spaces and will be able to access the beach at the Bonita Beach Access, which is located a little north of the Barefoot Beach Access.

