Consignment store helping others rebound from Ian while working to reopen in Iona-McGregor

IONA-MCGREGOR, Fla. — On Tuesday, Piccadilly Posh Consignment LLC. owner Tara Golub said there has been little to get excited about during the four short months at her store’s location.

“You know I was so excited about it, a lot of people found out that I bought it and it started to really take off and then ya know Ian,” said Golub.

Golub said her store along with many others experienced storm damage as Hurricane Ian made its way through Southwest Florida

“The whole roof had caved in, in the back and everything was just, kind of muddy,” said Golub.

Muddy, a word Golub said she hates to use when it comes to describing a consignment store full of items she is trying to help others sell.

On Tuesday, Golub pointed out the marks on several pieces of furniture that were left by the storm surge that flooded her building.

Golub said she can no longer sell any of these items.

“So this stuff I am going to make for hurricane victims,” said Golub.

A gift Golub said is for the Iona-McGregor community that has supported her while also dealing with their own struggles caused by Ian.

“They keep calling me and telling me that, ya know, it's going to be okay my family ya know everybody has got good attitudes,” said Golub.

On Tuesday, Golub said she will start accepting items for resale starting on Saturday, November 5, 2022, and will be ready for in-store sales the following week.

“So it looks like we are about a week out from doing this, so it's hopeful,” said Golub.

