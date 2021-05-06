Congressman Byron Donalds in Cape Coral for City Council meeting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Congressman Byron Donalds was in Cape Coral for a special City Council meeting this afternoon.

The meeting was held in a Town Hall format allowing council members the opportunity to ask questions on a variety of topics, including the Everglades Restoration Project.

"My purpose is that we, frankly, get as many dollars as we can towards Everglades Restoration," said Donalds. "We should have been done with it already, we should be done, but, you know, Washington is Washington so now the job is to continue what is already started."

Other items that came up for discussion were another round of stimulus and mental health.