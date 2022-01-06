Community remembers Cape Coral boy who was battling cancer

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Communities in Southwest Florida are coming together to remember nine-year-old Aydn Pickett who passed away after a five-year battle with Leukemia.

Aydn who lived in Cape Coral was diagnosed when he was just four years old, but it won’t be his illness that he is remembered by.

For many, it will be the amount of love and support he gave and received from the community in Southwest Florida.

In the past, local businesses like Fort Myers Brewing Company have sold special Aydn Strong packs of beer, donating the proceeds to help with medical bills.

Family friends like Melissa Wallace told Fox 4 the Pickett family was always trying to give back to other families who were going through similar struggles.

When Wallace looks back, she told Fox 4 it’s not surprising so many people wanted to be a part of Adyn’s journey.

“Adyn is one of the most incredible kids that I have ever met. He is strong and he is loving and he is sweet and he has always wanted to help other kids that were struggling because he knew Wallace.

Wallace says she first met the Pickett family when her daughter was also receiving cancer treatment.

She says it's Adyn’s strength that inspired so many people and what helped him beat cancer 11 times.

Now Fort Myers Brewing Company wants to hold strong once again for Adyn.

On Facebook saying they will be raffling off five of their Adyn Strong six-packs from now until the Jan.15

Tickets can be purchased at their tap-rooms or online and FMB says they will draw the winning raffle tickets on Saturday, Jan. 15 with proceeds going to Aydn’s family.

Click here for the raffle. Click here for the event.

