FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Lee County Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children hosted its second annual Friends and Family of the Community Day Saturday. The event brought together leaders and community members for a public picnic and a chance to discuss the issues they care about most in the city of Fort Myers.

The woman who brought it all together was Angela McCleary, president of the Lee County Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children. She founded the organization after the murder of her own son. Since then, she's determined to use her platform to help end the violence she's seen in her neighborhood and she's using events like this to help do it.

“I wanted everybody to just come out and talk and have fun", McCleary told 4 In Your Corner.

McClearys also called on member of the Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office to come out to the event. She says forging strong relationships with law enforcement is good, especially people rely on them to help solve their problems. She says having them there is part of her plan to help bring Fort Myers together.

“We need to come together with all the agencies and take care of our community."