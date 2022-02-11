Teams invited to compete in Edison junior fun run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kids in grades Pre-K to 5 are invited to put on their running shoes and compete in the Edison Festival of Light Junior Fun Run on Sunday.

Organizers say that as a new twist this year, participants can join and run in teams.

The distance your child runs will be determined by their grade in school. Below you can find the route that they will take.



Pre K: West on First Street from Lee Street to Jackson Street and back to Lee (100 meters)

Kindergarten: West on First Street from Lee Street to Hendry Street and back to Lee (200 meters)

1st & 2nd grades: West on First Street from Lee Street to Monroe Street and back to Lee (400 meters)

3rd grade: West on First Street from Lee Street to Centennial Park and back to Lee Street (600 meters)

4th & 5th grades: West on First Street from Lee Street to Henley Place and back to Lee Street (1 mile)

Sign-ups continue online through the morning of the event; click here to register your child now. Registration is $5 per child.