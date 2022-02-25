SW-Floridacon makes epic return to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fans of science fiction, superheroes, anime, manga, comics, role-playing games, cosplay and every avenue of geekery in between will be in awe of this year's SW-FloridaCon.

The one-day-only annual event puts fans in pop culture heaven, conveniently located at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Fort Myers. This year's event is scheduled for Sunday, March 6.

More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand to show their wares. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet.

Live wrestling is even included with the price of admission. First bell is scheduled for noon.

Tickets are $20, with one free child's admission (kids under 11) per paid adult. For more details and online registration, visit http://www.swfloridacomiccon.com/.