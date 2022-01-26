Watch
Italian-American Club to host Naples Seafood & Music Festival

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 10:55:15-05

NAPLES, Fla. — For the third year running, the Naples Seafood & Music Festival promises hot food and cool tunes.

The Italian-American Club, 7035 Airport-Pulling Rd., again plays host to the festival, which is scheduled to run Feb. 4-6.

General admission is free.

Organizers say a variety of seafood entrees and vegetarian dishes will be available, along with a diversity of side dishes and desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to musical entertainment consisting of live on-stage performances by some of the most creative and talented musicians from both the local and regional circuit.

The posted schedule includes the following:

Friday, February 4

  • 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Mr. Sip
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. JP Soars
  • 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hooten Hollars

Saturday, February 5

  • 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. West Coast Steel Pan Band
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Gas House Gorilla
  • 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Memphis Lightning
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sean Chambers
  • 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Damon Fowler

Sunday, February 6

  • 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Lone Wolf
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Soul Circus Cowboys
  • 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Frank Bang

More information is available at Paragon Festivals' website.

