Hodges University sees big turnout in first ever Car Show

FORT MYERS, Florida — Hodges University held their first ever Car Show this Saturday afternoon.

All types of makes and models made their way to the University parking lot.

And Hodges University President, Dr. John Meyer said, he was amazed by the turnout, of this first year event.

"I am hugely excited, said Hodges University President Dr. John Meyer. "How many people don't know this about me, but I'm a car guy from years ago. 20 years in the business, so this is like going home. This is so great."

But this year's event, wasn't just about Southwest Florida residents showing off their custom paint jobs.

All the proceeds from this year's event, went to helping the Veterans of Southwest Florida.

"19% of our college is veterans," said Meyer. "We have the Dr. Thomas veterans service center. And the proceeds from this event help benefit that service center. And that provides all various kinds of support to our veterans. It's a place to congregate, a place to talk about issues that may arise, and a place to talk about the transition to civilian life."

Meyer said the turnout was so great, that they plan to make this a yearly event.